2 arrested in Clark, Wood County drug investigation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two men are facing criminal charges following a joint investigation into drug activity.

Jamie Sylvester, 31, and Damien Hiserman-Reany, 33, were both taken into custody after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday in Clark County.

According to a news release, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Marshfield Police Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Rome Police Department, Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, and West Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force executed search warrants in Clark County after a several month investigation.

Multiple firearms including handguns, AR-style rifles, shotguns, nearly 57 pounds of marijuana, 12 pounds of THC gummies, 8 pounds of THC wax, 382 grams of Mushrooms (psilocybin), along with prescription medication were seized as a result of these search warrants.

Investigators also seized money during the search of these properties.

During the investigation law enforcement was able to purchase an untraceable firearm along with other firearms.

Sylvester is currently being held at the Clark County Jail, and Hiserman-Reany was released from the Wood County Jail.

