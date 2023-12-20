News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Nordic Ski Club to offer free ski lessons in January

Cross-country skiers take on Nine Mile County trails
Cross-country skiers take on Nine Mile County trails
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Nordic Ski Club is providing a program for people who have never cross-country skied before or looking to refine their glide.

The lessons will be held on each Tuesday in January on Jan. 2, 9, 16, and 23. A built-in “rain date” is scheduled for Jan 30.

The ski area in the 9-mile Forest and Chalet in Mosinee has a lighted trail system that will be used. Marathon County is also waiving the trail pass fee for the event evenings. Equipment will also be provided if needed at no extra cost.

Both Skate and Classic (diagonal stride) lessons are offered. Class times are staggered. As class sizes are limited, sign up only if you are sincere about attending.

For details and to register, visit wausaunordic.org, then click on ‘Programs’ and ‘Free Adult Lessons.’

