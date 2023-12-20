News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau church to host free community Christmas dinner

Free Christmas Dinner at St Paul's Church of Christ
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - St. Paul’s United Church of Christ will host a free dinner on Christmas day.

The church is located at  426 Washington Street. The dinner is from noon to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day. Volunteers from throughout the Wausau Community will be serving a hot dinner with all the fixings. Everyone is welcome and there is no income verification or questions.

