WATCH: No Reed or Watson as Packers hit practice field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Wednesday in preparation for the game Sunday at Carolina. Christian Watson and Jayden Reed did not practice.

Watson continues to rehab his hamstring which has kept him out the last two weeks. Reed has been dealing with a variety of injuries over the past few weeks but has not yet missed a game this year. Wednesday he was held out with a toe injury.

De’Vondre Campbell, Elgton Jenkins and Darnell Savage also missed practice for Green Bay. Two Packers running backs did return to the practice field Wednesday as AJ Dillon and Emanuel Wilson both were present.

The Packers face the Panthers on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

