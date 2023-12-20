USPS shipping deadlines are now to get gifts by Christmas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan to ship your Christmas gifts, there isn’t a whole lot of time left to ensure they get under the tree by Christmas.

The United States Postal Service still offers two shipping services that can get them to recipients by Christmas.

If you get them in the mail on Wednesday, make sure you send them by USPS Priority mail. Or if you send them Thursday, gifts will need to be send using Priority Express.

Shipping deadlines this year have been impacted because Christmas is on a Monday.

