SPASH scores double victories in boys basketball and hockey at D.C. Everest

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball and hockey took a joint road trip to D.C. Everest and took over the Evergreens in each respective matchup.

In basketball, the Panthers walked away with a sizeable lead, winning 83-59. In hockey, neither team could score in the first period, but SPASH would outscore DCE to an eventual 4-1 victory.

Both Panthers squads have yet to lose a game this season. Meanwhile, Everest boys basketball move to 3-5 while hockey move to 3-7.

