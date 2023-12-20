News and First Alert Weather App
‘Sounds of the Season’ to air on WSAW and subchannels

Sounds of the Season to feature several local high school choirs
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 is bringing you the Sounds of the Season with a half-hour music special. Watch as central Wisconsin high school choirs perform holiday favorites-- old and new.

Featuring, Wausau West’s Concert Chorale, DC Everest Senior High Songspinners and Chamber Choir, Antigo’s Canto Voce, The Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, Mosinee High School’s Concert Choir, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School Choir and Stevens Point Area Senior High’s Concert Choir.

The program will be broadcast seven times between Dec. 23 and Dec. 31.

Schedule

  • 12/23 – Noon (FOX WZAW)
  • 12/24 – 11am (CW)
  • 12/24 – 1pm (WSAW)
  • 12/25 – 6:30am (WSAW)
  • 12/25 – 9pm (FOX WZAW)
  • 12/27 – 6:30pm – (WSAW)
  • 12/31 – 5:30pm (FOX WZAW)

