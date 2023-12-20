‘Sounds of the Season’ to air on WSAW and subchannels

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 is bringing you the Sounds of the Season with a half-hour music special. Watch as central Wisconsin high school choirs perform holiday favorites-- old and new.

Featuring, Wausau West’s Concert Chorale, DC Everest Senior High Songspinners and Chamber Choir, Antigo’s Canto Voce, The Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, Mosinee High School’s Concert Choir, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School Choir and Stevens Point Area Senior High’s Concert Choir.

The program will be broadcast seven times between Dec. 23 and Dec. 31.

Schedule

12/23 – Noon (FOX WZAW)

12/24 – 11am (CW)

12/24 – 1pm (WSAW)

12/25 – 6:30am (WSAW)

12/25 – 9pm (FOX WZAW)

12/27 – 6:30pm – (WSAW)

12/31 – 5:30pm (FOX WZAW)

