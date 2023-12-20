Opportunities for different outcomes in the search for 2 lost Merrill teens

HARRISON, Wis. (WSAW) – No one wants to see people missing and not return alive. The efforts taken to find Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, last spring north of Merrill hit families, friends, and first responders physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Since they were found dead a day and a half after getting lost in the Enterprise block of the Oneida County Forest, 7 Investigates had been getting requests to look into what happened. Individuals with direct knowledge of the search efforts began to share their questions and experiences.

Aiden’s family agreed to share their experiences and Aiden’s story in part to correct rumors, share his spirit, ask questions, and educate to prevent something like this from happening again.

“Knowing how he thinks of other people so much before himself,” Aiden’s aunt, Bryanna Scheer began, “he wouldn’t want to see that happen again.”

“I feel like he’s, he is kind of pushing in a way, like--” Rachel Grefe, Aiden’s mom started to say.

“Make it known,” Scheer finished.

Upon reviewing dozens of reports, speaking with more than a dozen people, analyzing timelines, and accounting for the numerous factors involved on April 16-17, there is no one, single place to lay blame. Instead, there are a series of opportunities missed by a variety of people.

Circumstances increasing the risk of hypothermia

To begin, the party places the teens in the forest on the far edge of Lincoln and Oneida counties. The weather plunged from the 80s with sunny skies on Saturday, April 15 to below-freezing and snowy with high winds on Sunday and worsening throughout the day. Those factors were obstacles in themselves.

“We’ve all been teenagers. You don’t think of the consequences, you don’t think this could happen to me? You don’t think of the weather,” Grefe said. “I want kids to know that you need to consider everything because you just never know.”

The weather put Aiden and Dakota at grave risk of hypothermia, which was ultimately what killed them.

“Your blood vessels are dilating; you’re losing more and more heat, and you just can’t regulate anything,” Lincoln County Coroner Valerie Caylor explained. “Eventually, you know, your body system starts to slow down, your heart rate slows down, you’re not able to breathe as easy. You get confused. You know, you’re not getting the oxygen like you need in order for your brain to function, and eventually, you do pass if you have enough exposure time.”

With the blood alcohol content levels in their bodies when they were found and estimating their true times of death, Caylor calculated that both teens had levels far above 0.08 grams per milliliter when they left the cabin Sunday to look for Dakota’s phone.

Alcohol exacerbates hypothermia symptoms and it thins the blood. However, people can get a sense of warmth too because, like hypothermia, it dilates the blood vessels releasing heat from the body.

“So you’re just you’re going to get colder faster,” Caylor said. “Then the confusion (from) the alcohol, and then you’re going to get more confusion and on top of the hypothermia, so you’re not able to make adequate decisions on top of it, too. So, it all it all plays a factor.”

Numerous people told 7 Investigates that the Enterprise block of the Oneida County Forest is easy to get lost in. The signs at the entrance warn about the lack of signage. The maps at trailheads, while more evident at the campground, do not indicate “you are here.” When 7 Investigates went to the scenes on a warm, clear November day, it took a while to figure out for sure which trails we were on.

“I’ve hunted down there for years,” Patrol Cpt. Tyler Young with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said. “And I, myself have been turned around back there. You’re looking at the topography (which) goes from hilly to dense swamp; with all the downfalls of trees.”

There are walking trails, animal trails, ATV trails, and a couple of dirt roads that weave throughout the area and can look different in changing weather conditions.

The time of year did not help either, as fewer people would be expected to be out on the trails as it was outside of snowmobile or ATV seasons.

Teenage invincibility

As Grefe noted, teens often do not think certain consequences can happen to them, like when friends, and Aiden and Dakota themselves, were either more focused on their tasks (like finding a phone or cleaning up the party) than being worried that they would be lost and in danger.

“I often like, worry and think about – and that’s when you let your mind wander too much – but, you know, at the point when they realize like, ‘this is not good,’” Scheer expressed. “You know, because I think it took them quite a while, you know, as teenagers, you’re vulnerable. You’re just like, ‘oh, we’re in the woods, we’ll be fine.’”

“I understand with like, you know, like, the text messages with friends,” Grefe said. “I believe it was kind of like, ‘Eh, I think we’re lost, you know, but not, like, a big deal.’”

“Like, ‘we’ll figure this out,” added Scheer, “but then I think there was definitely a point where it was like, ‘this is, this is not good.’”

They said when that realization came, they knew Aiden was thinking about how his mom would be so worried. However, that initial lack of realization about the seriousness of the situation from themselves and their friends only added to the time the two were lost out in the wet and cold.

“Sunday when we were taking initial information,” Det. Lt. Brian Burkhardt with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office explained, “it was clear that the primary concern was to make sure that no one got in trouble, who was present. They were removing alcohol and removing garbage.”

“A lot of them had told us that they had to be home at a certain time. So, they left instead of themselves going to look for Aiden and Dakota,” Burkhardt continued. “Aiden and Dakota had a cell phone with them; they were able to make a handful of phone calls (and) get several messages out. My belief is that they, themselves didn’t want to get in trouble. So, instead of facing a potential ticket or some negative outcome, they never called law enforcement. They didn’t call 911.”

Their friends did not call 911 either. Dakota and Aiden also did not stop walking when they sent their friends their GPS location and went off on side trails rather than stick to the large road. They had been lost for four hours before Grefe was called.

“Then, once one of the parents was finally notified, they took the time to drive out to the cabin prior to calling us,” Burkhardt noted. “So, we had an almost five-hour delay from when they left until we were notified on Sunday, which given the weather did not help things.”

Law enforcement’s response

When the sheriff’s office responded and began talking with teens who were at the party, several deputies noted they were not being forthright with information. For some, it took multiple interviews with deputies before they provided all of the information law enforcement was asking of them.

At least one person was logging into Dakota’s Snapchat account, even while a deputy was searching Dakota’s phone. When law enforcement confronted them, that teen initially denied accessing the account several times before admitting they were doing so to check in on Dakota.

According to reports, when law enforcement was reviewing some of the messages between friends on Dakota’s phone, there were messages telling everyone to delete stuff of the party off of their phones.

Burkhardt and Young said the additional time taken to go back to teens several times trying to figure out what was truthful information caused delays and kept some deputies out of the woods searching.

In addition, tips and sightings about the teens potentially being in other jurisdictions also took deputies and other assisting agencies out of the woods to check on the information.

Utilizing the school resource officer

With the difficulties deputies were having interviewing teens, most of whom were from Merrill High School, 7 Investigates asked why the school resource officer was not asked to assist on Sunday.

The principal had notified Officer Jamie Jaeger that Sunday about the situation. She followed up with Merrill patrol, but they did not have any more information about the case beyond the dispatch notes. Her report states she asked to “text me if any more details emerged in this case.”

Jaeger assisted with interviews, but not until Monday and days following when she was briefed by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Burkhardt was not asked to assist with the search Sunday, but he said he does not think there would have been any additional benefit to bringing Jaeger in sooner, as deputies had already talked with several students.

“In speaking with her on Monday with the students that were there, she told me right away that there would be students who would not talk and that would be difficult to get a hold of,” Burkhardt recalled. “And there were some students that we were unable to get a hold of; they were sick, they were not at home, wouldn’t answer the door, and things like that. So, although she does have that rapport with a lot of the students, there are some students that will not speak law enforcement, regardless of who they are, or what the reason is.”

Missing persons policy

Lincoln County has a policy about missing persons. Some of the elements relevant to this case are:

“The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office does not consider any report of a missing person to be routine and assumes that the missing person is in need of immediate assistance until an investigation reveals otherwise. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office gives missing person cases priority over property-related cases and does not require a specific amount of time to have passed before beginning a missing person investigation.”

“A report shall be accepted in all cases and regardless of where the person was last seen, where the person resides or any question of jurisdiction.”

For the initial investigation, it requires deputies to: to respond to a dispatched call as soon as practical; interview the person reporting the missing person and witnesses; notify a supervisor immediately if there is evidence that a missing person is at risk; broadcast a bulletin for the public to be on the lookout for missing people under 16 or who are at risk; “initiate a search as applicable under the facts;” collect and review relevant records that could assist in locating the person; and if appropriate, work with the cell carrier to determine the missing person’s location.



Lincoln County also has an AMBER Alert policy, but it was determined at the time it did not fit this situation.

Oneida County’s policy places both missing children and AMBER Alert as one policy. It details specific, local steps based on the given scenario and location, including a checklist. It also details Project Lifesaver information and steps to work with that resource. It leaves it up to the patrol sergeant or officer in charge to determine whether additional resources are necessary, including an “all call” page out to the full department.

While Oneida County’s policy explains with more specificity, both counties state in policy to avoid jurisdictional conflict; essentially take the case regardless of jurisdiction unless the jurisdiction the missing child was last seen in chooses not to take the report.

In this case, Lincoln County was considered the lead agency that took the report, though the vast majority of the search was conducted in Oneida County.

Within 10 minutes of the first Lincoln County deputy arriving on the scene, more deputies were asked to assist along with Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies.

“It’s not a daily occurrence that we call each other and ask for that kind of assistance,” Young noted. “The processes were in place and evolving as information was coming in.”

From law enforcement, only people who were scheduled to work Sunday were requested to support, but most if not all of Lincoln County’s patrol staff responded that day.

They assigned different tasks as information evolved, with some knocking on doors to talk with neighbors, some talking to teens, and others following foottracks and searching the woods.

Ultimately, three fire departments, including the specialized search and rescue resources from Newbold, were requested to respond on Sunday, along with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens. Later in the evening, Wisconsin Emergency Management was contacted, which connected the counties with Wisconsin ATV Association Trail Ambassadors, and air support from the DNR, Wisconsin Army National Guard, and U.S. Civil Air Patrol.

The coordinated search effort was called off sometime around 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The physical search effort picked up again late Monday morning. Some of the agencies that were called in on Sunday were not called in on Monday; other agencies, like local fire departments, were called instead.

Dakota was found around 3:30 p.m. Aiden was found at 5:17 p.m.

7 Investigates: Delayed search for missing teens Pt.2

“Could they have been found sooner? That is the question.”

7 Investigates: Opportunities for different outcomes Pt. 2

Randy Ruleau was the investigative sergeant with Lincoln County assigned to investigate the teens’ deaths.

“I can look at it and say do I believe some missteps occurred here? Yes,” he told 7 Investigates.

About a month after the teens were found, he quit. Part of the reason, he said, was due to a difference in opinion between him and his department’s leadership about his case findings.

“I said, I believe– my investigation, a portion of this shows that law enforcement dropped the ball here.”

He said he was tasked to find out what circumstances or actions caused these teens to die and see if someone or multiple people should be held accountable for their deaths.

“I went through everything from breaking it down from the search to the timelines of when they were last seen, to how long they were in the woods to, you know, trying to figure out that survivability too to the time that they were found, to, you know, all those trying to factor those things in.”

He noted some responsibility on Aiden and Dakota, some responsibility on the friends, particularly those who organized the party, some responsibility on some parents, as well as the weather and location factors previously mentioned. However, he said he could not look away from the response coordinated by law enforcement, particularly the search being called off, as having some responsibility for the outcome too.

The decision to suspend the search

According to an Oneida County sergeant’s report, “based on information from Lincoln County with the prior history of (Dakota Brown) and (Aiden Grefe), the Snapchat information that had been pinging in other locations, the account being logged in and out of from another phone, the weather conditions, and the juveniles at the residence that were uncooperative when questioned by law enforcement, the search was ended and was scheduled to resume the next day.”

“My report would reflect that law enforcement had information that they misinterpreted,” Ruleau stated. Of course, that becomes clear with hindsight.

A portion contributing to that was the theories about Aiden and Dakota. Several people told law enforcement they were not dating. Some law enforcement personnel, however, believed they did not want to be found or that they left the area without anyone noticing, possibly so they would not get in trouble. Burkhardt and Young stated this theory emerged, in part, from the totality of the evidence law enforcement had at the time as well as the interactions they had with friends who, in their opinion, were focusing more on not getting in trouble.

“There was some investigation that was showing that there was a possibility that they’re picked up by cars. So those are leads that we have to follow,” Young said.

Despite the SnapChat information leading deputies away from the woods, deputies noted they understood and later confirmed that Dakota had not been logging in herself; it was her friends. Reports indicate it was about 8:30 p.m. when deputies confirmed it was friends who were logging in.

Air support resources, while in the area, were unable to fly due to the weather and so could not provide evidence about whether they were or were not in the area. However, thermal drone searches of possible known locations did not find evidence that helped determine where they were or where they may have gone.

Ground searches located foottracks, but reports note sometimes their direction was hard to determine or the tracks would end due to snow and wind. Many of the K9 tracks led handlers on State Road 17 or back to the cabin and tracks inside the woods concluded with dead ends.

Burkhardt expressed, without any more leads, where do you search next?

“At some point, you need to sleep. You need to look at, is what I’m doing safe and in the best interest of everybody as a whole. So, when we have blizzard-like conditions, it’s very cold and windy, we have law enforcement and first responders who have been in the woods for five, six hours. You have to start to take all that into consideration. Are radio batteries dying, because now there’s no way to get ahold of somebody if their radio dies with the lack of cell phone coverage.”

“We have to we have to take into consideration the protection of our first responders as well,” Young added.

“Law enforcement failed to rely on the detective bureau to further assist in the search efforts to help rightly interpret that information that they had,” Ruleau noted.

That assumes that detectives would have correctly interpreted the information and evidence coming in, or at least that they would be encouraged to continue searching. As for the weather, Ruleau said it certainly was a factor, but not necessarily a reason to suspend the search.

“There were documentations about the snow, the visibility, the cold, and some of that was starting to hamper the search investigation. But as I went through the information, there was nothing there with the weather that was screaming at me saying ‘the weather was such that it was dangerous for law enforcement or for search individuals to continue the search efforts.’”

Burkhardt and Young explained to 7 Investigates that crews had been trudging through snow for hours and were exhausted. Young noted he knew of one deputy who was at risk of hypothermia. Burkhardt said while some law enforcement personnel have planned, night-shift schedules, fire departments, especially volunteer departments, while on call all the time do not plan their regular sleep schedules to be awake in the middle of the night and would be tired.

However, the Trail Ambassadors, who were all from southern Wisconsin, arrived up north ready to search just as it was suspended. According to reports, the nightshift lieutenant told them to come back in the morning and they said they would be ready by 7 a.m.

While some individual deputies drove through some of the area and searched some campground buildings overnight, Ruleau noted, that would have been done on their own accord and not directed.

“There was no communication that continued in such a manner that, hey, we’re going to suspend this search tonight, but we’re coming back full force as soon as the weather lets up,” Ruleau said.

Ruleau was informed on Sunday that there was a search for missing teenagers, they may have gotten into a car and left, and that the search was discontinuing. He said he was told that patrol had the situation under control and that detectives were not being called in to assist at that time.

“I had very minimal information. I had no reason to question anything because I wasn’t being assigned anything.”

Monday’s response

He says he came in Monday morning around 6 or 7 a.m. to a “commotion” about a search team from out of the area who had stayed overnight ready to search Monday morning. It turns out, this team was the Trail Ambassadors.

“The chief (deputy) and the sheriff understood there was a situation where two kids had walked off in the woods, they were not located. But they did not have any understanding that there was going to be a continued search effort,” Ruleau said he observed. “And there was no communications between the night shift patrol to the day shift, patrol to continue this. So it became a scramble and there was no real handoff of any information. And that’s where I believe one of those balls was dropped.”

Young and Burkhardt said they did not perceive Monday morning going that way. Burkhardt said a dayshift lieutenant, who had not responded on Sunday came in – reports note around 5 a.m. – and coordinated with the nightshift lieutenant and the emergency management coordinator.

“He worked with the information that he had and then started getting assets going and he was coordinating with Oneida County. So, if there was time delays, I don’t know what those were.”

“Some of that’s waiting for your assets to re-gather and come back,” Young added.

While Oneida County deputies had been on the scene in the early part of the morning, Oneida County command staff did not arrive until sometime after 9 a.m.

The report from the lieutenant for Lincoln County states, “I did not immediately deploy the Trail Ambassadors to start searching the trails as Oneida County command wanted to hold off until they arrived on scene and any search efforts and resources could be better organized and documented.”

7 Investigates asked why more higher-ranking personnel who are not typically scheduled for weekends were not asked to assist on Sunday. Burkhardt said they were advised, but command staff rely on their patrol lieutenants to know what they need and ask for advice or assistance that is necessary for the situation. He explained lieutenants are capable of coordinating these situations; it is why they got promoted; command staff do not need to make every decision.

“You’re getting all of your puzzle pieces, and then trying to put them together,” Burkhardt said. “Whereas further time goes on, you can take a look at that whole puzzle and you can see more clearly what the picture is and what you need to do.”

“Perhaps if we would have interpreted the information to understand that these kids were still in the woods rather than interpreting it to say they had left the area? The question now becomes, does the search continue, or does it not? But our patrol individuals and the command staff didn’t rely on the resources that they had to better help decipher that information,” Ruleau stated.

“Until you really fully understand the scope of what you’re working with, you can’t fully respond to that,” Burkhardt explained further. “So, that’s where as we realized the scope of what we had the scope of the search area, the longer the time progressed, you’re able to formulate a better plan, you’re able to get more assets, more resources, that will take time. So, that’s (why) Sunday might have appeared less coordinated. That’s because you’re gathering information.”

Reaction to findings

Ruleau brought his findings to his command staff.

“I said, ‘It’s becoming difficult for me to parse that out, knowing that the search was done in the way that it was and called off in the way that it was, that if those things (the coordinated search effort) had continued, we may not be here right now and discussing this, because we may have two teens that are alive. So if you’re asking me to look at somebody and say, you know, they’re responsible for this,’ I said, ‘how do we do that and not look at ourselves and possibly have some accountability?’”

Burkhardt said Ruleau expressed concern that he was being tasked with an internal affairs investigation because he had to ask lieutenants about what they did and why. Burkhardt said he explained that asking those questions of colleagues is a normal part of any case. Ruleau told 7 Investigates he had been with the sheriff’s office for 16 years and was a sergeant investigator for the last six to seven years.

Burkhardt noted Ruleau was taking this case very personally and while he understood why, he said looking at policies there was no wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement and first responders.

“I think everybody who strives to improve is always going to be looking at what they did, and how they could do better, what worked well, what didn’t work well. And that’s something that I do in my personal life, my professional life, and I think we all should be doing that. But as far as did anybody do anything wrong? I would say nobody did anything wrong. As we got information, we dealt with it and responded to it, which is what we do, and there’s always going to be room for improvement.”

A formal debrief is not required, however, 7 Investigates asked whether one or several by each department took place given the large-scale response. Both Young and Burkhardt said there was not, with Burkhardt adding that would not be his call to make to hold one. However, each spoke with their own teams about what they could do better.

Young responded that his team discussed what information they received during that time and if there was anything they could do differently. 7 Investigates asked a follow-up question about what they identified as things they could do differently. Before he was able to answer, Oneida County Cpt. Terri Hook who was sitting off-camera interrupted.

“Tyler,” she said. “Can I talk to Tyler for one second, please?”

The two left the room for about a moment. Young returned and answered the question.

“(We discussed) what information we had, what other resources, if there was any that we could gather, those types of things,” Young began. “We didn’t come across any significant failures, but again, this is a situation where some people made some decisions, poor decisions, and had tragic consequences. The law enforcement and first responders have to respond to people’s choices that sometimes end in tragedy. That’s what we’ve discovered.”

“In law enforcement, I find that it’s very results-based. If Aiden and Dakota would have been found elsewhere, or found in the woods alive. Nobody would be criticizing us,” Burkhardt said. “We strive to, each time, do better. And I stick to that. I think that we didn’t do anything wrong. But there’s room for improvement. And that’s why we have conversations. That’s why we peer review stuff and see if we can do better.”

He told 7 Investigates later that, frankly, those discussions of improvement would not happen publicly to allow deputies the opportunity to grow without fear of judgment. He did add, however, that communication is something they can improve on and will work to improve.

“Nothing we do is easy, especially when it involves kids. When we have this kind of outcome, it’s upsetting.”

Ruleau’s report – which he said was 50-60 pages long – was not included in the case file, though Burkhardt said elements of it were included in the summary report. He said Ruleau’s personal opinion was heavily reflected in his report, which is partly why it was not included in the file; it also was considered a draft at the time Ruleau quit.

While Ruleau told 7 Investigates he had completed the investigation portion of the report, it was not fully complete through the department’s report process, including a supervisory review. 7 Investigates requested his report, but it was denied because the department said it was in draft form and, therefore, not a public record.

When he quit, he said he sent an email to Sheriff Ken Schneider and included the entire department.

“Minus a few words here or there,” Ruleau recalled, “literally what it was was, ‘this is your shit show, your circus, your mess, you clean it up, I’m done.’”

He was then placed on administrative leave pending a fitness for duty evaluation. Ruleau reached an agreement with the county in October to resign after he was informed the sheriff had intentions to fire him upon his return should he be cleared by the evaluation.

Sheriff Schneider declined an on-camera interview, saying he provided the person most knowledgeable of the case for that, but would accept questions that he could respond via email. 7 Investigates emailed questions related to broad search efforts and departmental changes. He has yet to reply.

“The family and the public, don’t always see the internal struggles within the ranks of law enforcement and within the agencies,” Ruleau explained his reason for speaking publicly about his findings. “So, my hope from this is that the family can get some answers. I know it doesn’t bring Aiden and Dakota back, but hopefully, it gives them some peace somewhere.”

“What, personally, I would have done differently,” Grefe paused, “is told them they couldn’t stop, but I didn’t say that. That is going to haunt me, probably for the rest of my life.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.