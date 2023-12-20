News and First Alert Weather App
New COVID-19 variant quickly gaining dominance

JN.1 is blamed for 20% of new COVID infections across the country
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new COVID-19 subvariant is spreading fast. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this variant is perhaps getting a boost from holiday travel and waning immunity.

It’s called subvariant JN.1. The CDC says it’s causing about 20% of new COVID infections across the country. It’s the fastest-growing strain of the virus.

The strain already dominates in the Northeast U.S. Health officials estimate it will cause about a third of new infections there. The CDC says the spread of JN.1 more than doubled in the U.S. between late November and mid-December.

As of Dec. 9, only about 18% of adults in the country had received the newest COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC is calling on doctors to work harder to get their patients vaccinated.

