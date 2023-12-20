Medford students improve reading skills with help from their paw-fect friends

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - For some, there’s no better feeling than curling up with a good book, but to make that feeling even better, add a companion. The program is called “Dog Days at MAMS,” or Medford Area Middle School.

Once a month, therapy dogs Shine, Goose, and North come to Medford Area Middle School to help kids read in a safe environment and to get lots of attention.

“We took them through and literally the dogs were mobbed,” said Medford Area Middle School Tracy Schumacher.

So when readers get a chance to be with pups they can just relax and keep expanding their reading skills.

“Some of these kids have fluency issues and just reading to the dog because again, the dog is always welcoming and they don’t have to worry about reading out loud, they don’t have to get nervous about what their voice is going to sound like in a classroom full of their peers,” said Schumacher.

This program isn’t just for students who struggle to read, but increase their effort. Then once they see gold fur, well, reading to a dog doesn’t sound that bad.

“They’ll take a chance and that’s what we want. We want them to take that chance, find that book, find that author, and settle into a story,” said Schumacher.

Each kid is different though, while some want to be close and play with the dogs others want space.

“It’s cool to see the dogs are seeing this and some kids don’t want a dog up in their face, while some kids are like, “Yeah, I want him right on my lap,” you know, and the dog senses that,” said Jena Zenner, the owner of Zenner Up North Kennels.

Sometimes the dogs can get too excited. That’s when Zenner says they can calm the dogs down really fast.

“Just being really strict with their obedience and we do a lot of training, we take them to a lot of places, so they get used to this. This isn’t exciting because we take them everywhere with us,” said Zenner.

Kids are chosen to do this program by their teacher based on a number of different things. One of Zenner’s goals is to do more of this at schools — including high schools.

