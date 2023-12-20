Legislator pushes for harsher drunk-driving laws in the wake of Waupaca Co. deadly crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -- Family and community members are grieving after a weekend crash that killed four young siblings, prompting many to push for tougher laws for drunk driving offenses. In Wisconsin, it appears there’s a bit of wiggle room within current state laws related to drunk driving as they currently stand.

An OWI offense is treated individually. However, the penalties vary.

A driver’s first offense is in traffic court, meaning you pay a fine and you don’t even show up to court.

A driver’s second offense – if it’s within 10 years of their first – goes to circuit court. However, if it’s outside that 10-year window it stays in traffic court. So, if a person drinks and drives and gets caught every 10 years they wouldn’t be charged criminally for it. That’s as long as they only have one prior offense.

A drunken driver gets behind the wheel 80 times under the influence before they get caught, according to the FBI.

State Sen. Chris Larson, a Milwaukee Democrat, said, “It’s one thing to be like, oh yeah can you handle your alcohol and you’re fine. It’s another thing to say, no actually this is ridiculous. Frankly, we’re losing 150-200 lives in Wisconsin alone every single year.”

For 25 years, Sen. Larson has been pushing for tougher laws on drunken driving in Wisconsin. He says having a stiffer penalty for a first conviction that is not just financial or jail time can be effective. That could include requiring offenders to have an ignition interlock device on their car.

“It would basically make sure it’s not just changing that one person but anybody who interacts with that person -- who gets a ride with them or wants to borrow their car -- will know that there’s a real consequence that you will not be able to start this vehicle unless you are 100% stone cold sober. Those are workarounds that you’re drunk uncle might be able to do decades ago are all gone,” said Larson.

Larson said the devices prevented more than 300,000 people from driving drunk in our state in the last 12 years.

He said a proposal requiring ignition interlock devices was included in the last state budget but it was cut by the Joint Finance Committee.

There are no current drunken driving bills up for consideration in the State Legislature right now, but Larson said his office is once again hoping to propose another one in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.