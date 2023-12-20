Granite Peak to close Dec. 24 and 25 due to weather conditions

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak Ski Resort in Rib Mountain has announced via Facebook that it will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day due to the upcoming forecast.

The Facebook post states, “While we’d love to spend the holidays on the slopes with you, this closure is a bit of a win-win as it allows our wonderful staff to celebrate the holidays with their families and plays a key role in preserving the snow conditions of our slopes.”

The ski and riding hills will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 26. For more information, visit www.skigranitepeak.com.

