Gov. Evers asks state legislature to release millions for PFAS contamination

PFAS presser in Wausau
By Kassandra Sepeda and Tom Zurawski
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After $125 million was approved to tackle PFAS contamination six months ago, democrats are demanding action.

Gov. Tony Evers wrote a letter to the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee on Tuesday asking it to release the money.

During a stop in Wausau, Rep. Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point) said the state funds would be used by impacted communities working work to deal with contamination and reduce exposures to PFAS. Without it, the cleanup will continue to be paid for by individual communities.

“People of Wausau cannot afford to wait a single day longer,” Rep. Shankland said. “Their water rates have already gone up 65% and that is no one’s fault in the City of Wausau. I think it’s also frankly the state legislature’s fault that we could’ve helped as state legislatures with some of those dollars to help with drinking water infrastructure and we didn’t because that money has been sitting in a pot in Madison for six months.”

In addition to the money, Gov. Evers wants lawmakers to approve an exemption for the DNR.

“Whether they rely on municipal water systems or private wells, every Wisconsinite should be able to trust that the water coming from their tap is safe, healthy, and free of contaminants, and leaders in this state should be working together to make sure the DNR can do their important work to not only conserve and manage our state’s natural resources but ensure Wisconsinites have access to clean, safe water that families, farmers, communities, and so many others rely upon every day,” he said.

Right now, the DNR cannot move forward in setting groundwater standards without an exemption to an existing law passed in 2017.

