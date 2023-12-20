News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Turning warmer, record-highs possible by Christmas, rain chances ahead

Above normal temperatures heading into the holiday weekend. Rain chances may cause minor travel delays.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures turn warmer each day this week, with highs returning to the 40s over Christmas Weekend. Travel weather for the holidays looks decent with only minor travel delays or impacts expected.

Some scattered snow flurries in portions of the Northwoods Wednesday morning as a cold front hovers just north of the State. Some clouds up north will pass and turn to sunny skies by the afternoon. Elsewhere, expect mostly sunny skies with highs around the mid to upper 30s. High temperatures running 10-degrees above average for this time of the year.

Highs above normal, less chilly Wednesday in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Clouds return overnight and heading into Thursday. Highs will remain much of the same Thursday afternoon, mid to upper 30s. If you plan on hitting the roads for the holidays Wednesday and Thursday, travel weather will be great state-wide.

Highs running into the 40s Christmas Weekend. Record highs possible Christmas Day. Rain...
Overcast on Friday with rain over Southern Wisconsin during the morning hours. Some scattered precipitation could flow in parts of North Central Wisconsin around sunrise Friday. Low temperatures will be near freezing point which could cause precipitation to fall as a freezing drizzle or snow flurries in the northern half of the state. This would cause some minor travel delays Friday morning. Highs will warm to the low 40s. Rain accumulations south of HWY 29 up to a quarter inch by the end of Friday.

Minor impacts from rain in the southern half of the state Friday morning
Dense fog over much of the Badger State expected Saturday morning. Travel impacts include low visibilities before noon. Otherwise, overcast for the day with highs low to mid 40s.

Some dense fog is possible Saturday morning
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas, you won’t find that here in North Central Wisconsin. Clouds continue for Christmas Eve Sunday. Highs around the mid-40s. A frontal system is expected to approach the Badger State later in the day Sunday, which will bring rain showers overnight into Christmas Day Monday.

Rain expected to arrive on Christmas Eve during the afternoon
Rain chances expected Christmas morning
Temperatures will be too warm for rain to switchover to snow. In fact, lows Christmas morning in the low 40s. Highs mid to upper 40s. Rain Sunday through Monday could be moderate to heavy, bringing accumulations up to an inch by the end of Monday.

Rain accumulations from Friday through Monday around an inch
After Christmas, expecting temperatures to begin to cool down, returning to the 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Some rain mixing with possible snow next Tuesday
