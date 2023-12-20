News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Rain and warmth could set records on Christmas

The warmest Christmas in almost 30 years is possible this year.
Christmas weekend will feel more like March than late December
By Mark Holley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - December has been rather mild, not only in Wausau but for all the Badger State. December 2023 is feeling more like a typical March than December. Wausau could have the warmest December on record.

Wausau will have a brown Christmas for the first time since 2018, and Rhinelander will have a brown Christmas for the first time since 2002.

The weather pattern will become rather mild for this time of the year starting on Thursday and will continue this upcoming weekend and on Christmas. A low pressure system will track closer to the Great Lakes. Light to moderate rain will be in the forecast rather than snow.

Record high temperatures and rainfall records could also be broken on Christmas Day.

