News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Final totals are in for our annual Share Your Holidays Phone Bank

2023 SYH Phone Bank total donations
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Share Your Holidays, WSAW/WZAW’s annual food drive and fundraiser’s annual phone bank was Tuesday afternoon and the donation totals are in.

Thanks to help from financial experts at IncredibleBank and your always-amazing generosity, together we raised $8,500 this year during the phone bank. The money raised will benefit the Salvation Army and Neighbors’ Place.

You can still bring non-perishable food or monetary donations to the WSAW/WZAW studios on Grand Avenue in Wausau during normal business hours or take money to a Wausau IncredibleBank. You can also donate online at www.incrediblebank.com/syh. Share Your Holidays runs through Dec. 29.

Food this year is going to Peyton’s Promise for distribution to dozens of pantries in Marathon County.

Share Your Holidays has no overhead or administrative costs. Everything you give will go the charities.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Man wanted in Portage County considered armed and dangerous.
Stevens Point PD searching for armed and dangerous man
Off the Chain is total loss
State Fire Marshal, DCI investigating Eagle River restaurant fire
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

Latest News

2023 Share Your Holidays Phone Bank
2023 Share Your Holidays Phone Bank
They are expecting completely full flights during the holiday season. Airport Director Brian...
Travel tips and reminders at CWA ahead of holiday travel
The Thurley family light display in Plainfield, WI.
Plainfield family puts on spectacular light display to support local animal shelter
If you want to watch the show or buy some baked goods, it begins Monday evening at 5:30 in the...
Timberline Figure Skating Club holding Christmas themed show and bake sale Monday night