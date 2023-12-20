Final totals are in for our annual Share Your Holidays Phone Bank

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Share Your Holidays, WSAW/WZAW’s annual food drive and fundraiser’s annual phone bank was Tuesday afternoon and the donation totals are in.

Thanks to help from financial experts at IncredibleBank and your always-amazing generosity, together we raised $8,500 this year during the phone bank. The money raised will benefit the Salvation Army and Neighbors’ Place.

You can still bring non-perishable food or monetary donations to the WSAW/WZAW studios on Grand Avenue in Wausau during normal business hours or take money to a Wausau IncredibleBank. You can also donate online at www.incrediblebank.com/syh. Share Your Holidays runs through Dec. 29.

Food this year is going to Peyton’s Promise for distribution to dozens of pantries in Marathon County.

Share Your Holidays has no overhead or administrative costs. Everything you give will go the charities.

