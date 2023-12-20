News and First Alert Weather App
Dose of Reality roundtable at NCHC in Marathon County

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The effort to prevent opioid deaths in the state continued Tuesday as state and local leaders met in Wausau.

According to the Department of Health Services, more than 1,400 Wisconsinites died by opioid overdose last year. There were over 2,500 opioid-related trips to emergency departments in 2022.

With $740 million going to fight the opioid epidemic in the state of Wisconsin, 70% of it is going to counties and local governments, and the remaining 30% going to the state DHS. Attorney General Josh Kaul said it’s important for people to know the opioid epidemic remains a major public health challenge.

“The biggest change we’ve seen is that fentanyl is now incredibly prevalent, and it’s really dangerous. It’s been driving the spike in overdose deaths that we’ve seen around the country,” said Kaul.

Rep. Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point) said investing in recovery benefits everyone.

“Helping folks get the treatment that they need and recover — and stable is really important. Not only for the individual and their health and well-being, but also our economy and our workforce,” Shankland.

As part of today’s roundtable leaders talked about how the money from opioid settlements can be used. Marathon County Health will be getting approximately $698,000 for opioid-related mitigation, treatment, or prevention.

“This provided a great opportunity for all of us to come together and share what we’re doing and then find a way to collaborate even more than we already are, so that we can continue to utilize the funds in the best way possible,” Peterson said.

“So this is a growing concern for our community, especially with the addition of fentanyl into the drug streams, we want to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to have some safe and healthy lives,” Scudiere said.

To end the epidemic, Kaul said it’s all hands on deck, “By working together, you know, my hope is that we will see a reduction in substance use disorder in the years ahead.”

