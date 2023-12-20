News and First Alert Weather App
Dodge Co. deer farm significantly depopulated due to CWD cases

Previous Coverage: DNR reminds hunters to test deer for CWD to stop the disease from spreading
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has confirmed that over 150 deer at a Dodge County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease in May this year have been killed.

A total of 172 animals were depopulated. Of them, 23 tested positive for CWD. There were 26 total positive cases of CWD at the farm as three deer had died before the depopulation process.

DATCP quarantined the farm in May when a 9-year-old doe tested positive for CWD. A quarantine means that no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services depopulated the herd, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for testing.

The farm’s owner will receive federal compensation for the animals killed. However, the farm will not be permitted to hold any species of deer for five years, and during that period it must maintain fences and submit to routine inspections.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal’s brain, and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

For more information about CWD, visit datcp.wi.gov/ChronicWastingDisease.

