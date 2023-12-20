Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic to air Thursday on CBS

(CBS) -- On Thursday, Dec. 21, CBS will present DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC, an entertainment special honoring and celebrating the legendary career of the iconic actor and performer for his 98th birthday. GRAMMY, Emmy and Tony Award winner Van Dyke is one of the most beloved and legendary stars. He has inspired generations of performers and will be honored for his incredible contributions to the arts and entertainment.

The special airs at 8 p.m. on CBS.

