Bull Falls Harley Davidson helping one of their own with annual holiday campaign

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - You’ve heard a lot of holiday-giving stories this year about businesses helping the community, but for one business this year, helping the community means helping a friend they know personally.

Bull Falls Harley Davidson in Rothschild is that business and that friend is Andy Panzer. Andy Panzer showed up to work at Bull Falls Harley every day ready to give it his all.

“Always shows up, always on time, works insanely hard for his family, so those are all things that make you so proud to know a person,” said Bull Falls Harley Davidson Marketing Director Pookie Rosa.

However, he hasn’t been to work in two years. Andy was diagnosed with Wegener’s Disease — a rare disorder impacting every blood vessel in his body.

“To see them in this situation we couldn’t not step up,” said Rosa.

It nearly cost him his life, but now his friends at Bull Falls Harley Davidson want to help him out the way he helped them through ‘Holiday From the Heart.’ It’s not just a campaign initiative this year. To them, it’s family helping family.

“Even when he was having fun he was thinking of everybody else,” said Rosa.

Rosa shared a memory with us about Andy documenting a riding trip for her because she couldn’t go. She said, “That’s just the kind of person he was.”

Even his old manager said customers used to come into the store just to talk to Andy because they knew he would help.

“He genuinely cared. He wasn’t here just to sell motorcycles. He was here to help people enjoy the same passion that he enjoyed, which is Harley Davidson and riding them,” said Bull Falls Harley Davidson Sales Manager Joe Lafortune.

“He needs certain medical equipment, so we are trying to raise money for them to get an adjustable bed for home. We are trying to raise money for them to be able to just stay afloat with house payments, car payments, kids, and life,” said Rosa.

To help, you can bring in a monetary donation to the store or fulfill a need on their Amazon Wishlist here. The last day to donate is Dec. 22.

