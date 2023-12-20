News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Bull Falls Harley Davidson helping one of their own with annual holiday campaign

Bull Falls Harley Holiday from the Heart
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - You’ve heard a lot of holiday-giving stories this year about businesses helping the community, but for one business this year, helping the community means helping a friend they know personally.

Bull Falls Harley Davidson in Rothschild is that business and that friend is Andy Panzer. Andy Panzer showed up to work at Bull Falls Harley every day ready to give it his all.

“Always shows up, always on time, works insanely hard for his family, so those are all things that make you so proud to know a person,” said Bull Falls Harley Davidson Marketing Director Pookie Rosa.

However, he hasn’t been to work in two years. Andy was diagnosed with Wegener’s Disease — a rare disorder impacting every blood vessel in his body.

“To see them in this situation we couldn’t not step up,” said Rosa.

It nearly cost him his life, but now his friends at Bull Falls Harley Davidson want to help him out the way he helped them through ‘Holiday From the Heart.’ It’s not just a campaign initiative this year. To them, it’s family helping family.

“Even when he was having fun he was thinking of everybody else,” said Rosa.

Rosa shared a memory with us about Andy documenting a riding trip for her because she couldn’t go. She said, “That’s just the kind of person he was.”

Even his old manager said customers used to come into the store just to talk to Andy because they knew he would help.

“He genuinely cared. He wasn’t here just to sell motorcycles. He was here to help people enjoy the same passion that he enjoyed, which is Harley Davidson and riding them,” said Bull Falls Harley Davidson Sales Manager Joe Lafortune.

“He needs certain medical equipment, so we are trying to raise money for them to get an adjustable bed for home. We are trying to raise money for them to be able to just stay afloat with house payments, car payments, kids, and life,” said Rosa.

To help, you can bring in a monetary donation to the store or fulfill a need on their Amazon Wishlist here. The last day to donate is Dec. 22.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Man wanted in Portage County considered armed and dangerous.
Stevens Point PD searching for armed and dangerous man
Man wanted in Portage County considered armed and dangerous.
Stevens Point Police say armed and dangerous man has turned himself in
Waupaca County community comes together to support family of crash victims
Waupaca County community comes together to support family of crash victims
Off the Chain is total loss
State Fire Marshal, DCI investigating Eagle River restaurant fire

Latest News

Wisconsin 1849 law.
Wisconsin prosecutor appeals ruling that cleared way for abortions to resume in state
President Joe Biden speaks at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday, Dec. 20,...
President Biden denounces Trump as “doubling down” on support for insurrection
Granite Peak Opening Day 2023
Granite Peak to close Dec. 24 and 25 due to weather conditions
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
Philadelphia news helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer