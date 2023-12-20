Brothers create activity storybook and coloring pages for kids to learn rich history of Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Two brothers, with a love for art, history, and creativity have created a new interactive adventure for families in Rib Mountain, and it includes a little reading and coloring.

It’s called the Legends of Rib Mountain Activity Book. Brothers Tim and Kyle White grew up in central Wisconsin. They have partnered with the village of Rib Mountain to fund the project. After skiing at Granite Peak, they wanted others to learn about the rich history. They started creating the book in March. It took a lot of research into indigenous culture and talking to tribal leaders. Their goal was to create a book for kids and their families they can interact with. The activity book includes some rich history and myths of Rib Mountain. Including Birds of Rib, Trails, Rock Formations, and more interesting facts.

“We looked at all the different facts and myths and legends of Rib Mountain, and the ones that really stuck, that we felt like we’re really engaging not only for kids, but families. So those were the ones that we decided on,” said Tim White, Executive Director of Visit Wausau.

There is also a coloring activity sheet available at Rib Mountain restaurants. Tim and Kyle are hoping to bring back the old school practice to restaurants in Rib Mountain. It was probably the highlight of eating at a restaurant when you were a kid, getting crayons and those coloring sheets while waiting for your meal. The idea is to get kids and their families interested in the Legends of Rib Mountain Activity Book and the history of Rib Mountain. It’s like your typical coloring page you can find at a restaurant. It includes many activities that kids can enjoy, including Tic Tac Toe, Squares, Mazes, and of course Coloring.

“Instead of kids, you know, just looking at their phones all the time, this is a way for them to be a little bit creative as well and stir up some of the creativity in their minds as well,” White said.

There is also a QR code with information on how to get your free full storybook. You can grab your copy of the free activity book at the Rib Mountain Municipal Building.

The Rib Mountain Municipal Building is located at 227800 Snowbird Ave. in Wausau.

