Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing money from register, police say

A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business' register.(Riverdale Police Department)
By Ellie Parker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities said a woman posed as a worker at a Waffle house to steal cash from the restaurant last week.

The Riverdale Police Department said the woman took the money on Dec. 12 after pretending to be a worker at the Waffle House on Highway 85.

Officials said the woman worked at the restaurant for two hours before taking the money from a register.

Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.

