Wausau superintendent to retire at end of school year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau School District Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts will retire at the end of the school year.

A letter sent to parents Tuesday morning from school board president James Bouché read:

Dear Wausau School District Families,

I am writing to share that Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts has informed the Wausau Board of Education that he plans to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year. The board accepted Dr. Hilts’ notice of retirement during our closed session Monday evening.

On behalf of the board, I want to thank Dr. Hilts for his outstanding leadership of the Wausau School District over the past six years. His steadfast commitment to our students, families, staff, and community have led our district through some difficult times, and he has always kept the focus on student learning and growth. We appreciate all he has done for our schools.

Dr. Hilts will continue to serve as superintendent through June 30, 2024. In the meantime, the board will immediately begin the process of searching for and hiring our next superintendent.

We wish Dr. Hilts the very best as he takes the next step, and we look forward to identifying the next leader of the Wausau School District. Thank you for your attention to this update.

Sincerely,

James Bouché

President

Hilts issued this statement:

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the incredible staff, students, families, community

members, and Board of Education members I have worked with and met during my time in this

amazing school district community,” said Dr. Hilts. “While I look forward to retirement, there is

still much work to be done in the 2023-24 school year. My commitment will continue to be doing

everything I can to lead this school district effectively and keeping our collective focus on

student learning and growth.”

Hilts career as a professional educator began in 1988. He was named the Superintendent of Schools for the Wausau School District in January 2018.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.