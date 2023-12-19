Waupaca County community comes together to support family of crash victims

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County community is in mourning, including the Weyauwega-Fremont School District, which lost a couple of its students over the weekend to a fatal crash.

It is a difficult day as students and school staff deal with this tremendous loss. The school district says the Gonzalez children were either current students in the district or alumni. One of the victims was in elementary school.

Friends and family say they are heartbroken over the loss of Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez. The GoFundMe pages say Lilian was in 9th grade and Daniela in 4th grade at Weyauwega-Fremont. The two older siblings worked on a dairy farm in Waushara County.

As people in the community deal with the impact of the loss, two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

The school district says more counselors are helping students who are struggling this week.

Kaitlyn Voelker is a sophomore at Weyauwega Fremont. She says Monday was a hard day at school. “It impacted everyone whether they knew them or not,” said Voelker. She fondly remembers Lilian, who she says was a year younger.

“She was always smiling she was just always happy to be around, and a lot of people said she was just a really nice person,” said Voelker. “A lot of us posted on social media to wear red to school and wore red shirts in honor of her because it was her favorite color.”

Kaitlyn works at Weyauwega Star Dairy, where they have a donation jar out for the family and GoFundMe information.

Action 2 News spoke with a cousin of the victims, Luis Gonzalez-Quizhpe, who set up a GoFundMe. He says the community support is greatly appreciated.

“I am sincerely very grateful for all the support that we have received. Not just in donations for our GoFundMe but also just in general for the condolences and the many messages that we’ve received online as well as by phone, text messages,” said Luis Gonzalez-Quizhpe.

He says the community wrapped their arms around his family in an instant and for that, he says they are forever grateful.

“Rural spaces, rural communities, small towns are all united when it comes to times in need like this,” he said. “I think that we have been very thankful for all the folks locally that have done not just provide financial support but also the moral support without us really needing to ask.”

The music booster club will donate all the proceeds from Monday night’s Christmas concert at Weyauwega High School to the family.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.