UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball puts up strong fight, falls to No. 2 Calvin 81-70

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball put up a strong effort against No. 2 Calvin at home before falling 81-70.

The Pointers kept up with Calvin for much of the first half, cutting a 21-8 deficit to 27-25 with 5:58 to go in the first half. Myles Coleman had two steals leading to points, while Josiah Butler scored eight of his 20 points in the final 6:11 of the first half, including back to back threes to trim the deficit to two.

Calvin went on a 14-4 run to end the half and led by double digits for the majority of the first half. Butler led the Pointers with his 20 points, hitting four of his six three-pointers, while Darrius Bolden was behind him with 14 points, five assists and a game-high four steals.

The loss drops the Pointers to 5-4 in the non-conference slate. The have a 10-day break before welcoming in the Milwaukee School of Engineering and Illinois Wesleyan to the Quandt Field House on Dec. 28 and 30, respectively, to conclude the non-conference schedule. They’ll open WIAC play against UW-Stout on Jan. 3 on the road.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.