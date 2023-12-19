Travel tips and reminders at CWA ahead of holiday travel

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re heading out of town for the holidays this week, especially by air, there are some helpful reminders Central Wisconsin Airport wants you to know if you’re traveling out of the airport.

They are expecting full flights during the holiday season. Airport Director Brian Grefe says the busiest day for the airport is the day after Christmas and New Year’s. They are expecting anywhere from 500 people on Avelo days, and that number can bump up to almost 800 travelers daily. His advice, give yourself some extra time to go through the TSA lines. If you’re not a frequent flyer, familiarize yourself with the TSA’s rules on their website.

“Know what you can pack in your checked bags, know what you can pack in your carryon bags, to expedite your boarding process, if you’re a business traveler, whatnot, also give yourself extra time, even though you’re a seasoned traveler, that person in front of you may not so probably the biggest message for everybody traveling is give yourself just a little extra time,” said Grefe.

When you’re going through airport security at CWA, it could get pretty crowded during the holidays. The last thing you want to do is hold up the TSA line and your trip. During this season, the biggest problem the airport has seen is wrapped presents. If a wrapped present goes off during a screening, those presents have to be unwrapped and it could hold up the line and cause delays. If your wrapped gifts set off an alert, you will have to wait for them to be unwrapped, which could hold up the line. The airport recommends not wrapping gifts until you get to your final destination. The airport is making it easier with a new gift-wrapping station. The idea came from TSA agents, who were sick of long lines because of having to unwrap and check them. It also is to make sure you don’t waste your time wrapping.

“They try to have as little disruption as possible, so maybe you can reuse it if possible. But then also, you know, you spent that time getting nice wrapping paper, picking out bows, whatnot. It looks nice, by the time you’re done with this process once it’s wrapped even with the best efforts, it’s not going to look quite as nice,” Grefe said.

The wrapping station is located in the concourse, the area where you board your plane past the security checkpoint. It is free of charge for all of you who are flying at the airport. Airport Director Brian Grefe says to give yourself extra time in those checkpoints for unexpected incidents.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.