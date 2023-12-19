News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Toddler diagnosed with incurable brain tumor

A family is celebrating Christmas early because their toddler will be in the hospital getting chemotherapy treatments. (Credit: KMPH via CNN Newsource)
By KMPH Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) - This Christmas is going to be celebrated early for the Barajas family because 3-year-old Natalie Barajas will be in the hospital getting chemotherapy treatments.

“I feel hopeless. I feel like I can’t do anything. I want to give my baby the world. I wish I could take that tumor from her,” her father Juan Barajas said.

Barajas says he noticed something was off with her last weekend.

“We went out. We took a picture and we noticed that half of her face was not reacting,” he said.

Barajas called Natalie’s pediatrician on Monday and they told him he needed to take her to Valley Children’s emergency room immediately.

“They did an MRI and with the MRI they were able to determine that she had a large mass in her brain,” he said.

Natalie was diagnosed with brainstem glioma or diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, also known as DIPG. This is an incurable brain cancer.

Barajas says hearing the doctor tell him their youngest daughter might have a year left to live flipped their world upside down.

“The world was just spinning,” he said.

In November, Barajas says they took Natalie to the doctor to see if she had autism because they noticed that she was not talking as much and she was very clumsy. Now, he says he wishes he had been made aware of signs to look out for when a child has cancer.

“She had kind of like stroke-like symptoms and those are little things that matter,” he said.

Now, all that is on their Christmas list is to bring their daughter to Disneyland before she starts chemotherapy.

“We don’t know if this is going to be her last Christmas. Hopefully not, we pray that it’s not but we want to make this Christmas really special for her,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KMPH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted in Portage County considered armed and dangerous.
Stevens Point PD searching for armed and dangerous man
Off the Chain is total loss
State Fire Marshal, DCI investigating Eagle River restaurant fire
When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

Latest News

Police in Maine said a man was killed by a falling tree while on the roof.
Man killed by falling tree while clearing debris off roof, police say
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed after being hit head-on by drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
FILE - Migrants wait to climb over concertina wire after they crossed the Rio Grande and...
Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6,...
Ex-Proud Boys leader is sentenced to over 3 years in prison for Capitol riot plot
It will be an extra merry Christmas in the Silberman home after a special donation.
‘I hardly know what to say’: Father talks about daughter’s life-saving gift