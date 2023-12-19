News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point Police say armed and dangerous man has turned himself in

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Stevens Point Police searching for armed and dangerous man
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a 42-year-old man considered armed and dangerous has turned himself in to authorities.

Douglas Bredlau had an active warrant out for his arrest with the Portage County District Attorney’s Office for felony charges including stalking with the use of a dangerous weapon, intimidating a victim, and two counts of threatening to injure or accuse of a crime. Other charges include pointing a firearm at someone and disorderly conduct.

