Stevens Point Police say armed and dangerous man has turned himself in

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a 42-year-old man considered armed and dangerous has turned himself in to authorities.

Douglas Bredlau had an active warrant out for his arrest with the Portage County District Attorney’s Office for felony charges including stalking with the use of a dangerous weapon, intimidating a victim, and two counts of threatening to injure or accuse of a crime. Other charges include pointing a firearm at someone and disorderly conduct.

