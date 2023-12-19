News and First Alert Weather App
Share Your Holidays annual phone bank returns Tuesday

Share Your Holidays Phone Bank
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Share Your Holidays, WSAW/WZAW’s annual food drive and fundraiser’s annual phone bank is Tuesday afternoon.

Financial experts from the IncredibleBank will take your donations over the phone. The money raised will benefit the Salvation Army and Neighbors Place.

It is from 4-6:30 p.m.

You can still bring non-perishable food or monetary donations to the WSAW/WZAW studios on Grand Avenue in Wausau. Or take money to a Wausau IncredibleBank. You can also donate online at www.incrediblebank.com/syh. Share Your Holidays runs through Dec. 29.

Food this year is going to Peyton’s Promise for distribution to dozens of pantries in Marathon County.

Share Your Holidays has no overhead or administrative costs. Everything you give will go the charities.

