Santa delivers gifts for kids at Marshfield Children’s Hospital

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Some young patients at Marshfield Children’s Hospital are celebrating Christmas a week early.

A years-long fundraising effort sees kids who are in the hospital given presents by none other than ‘Santa Greg’ who is warming the hearts of many in Marshfield.

‘Christmas in July’ is a charity founded and led by Greg Cemke. He has been collecting and purchasing toys all year through various fundraisers for kids. The mission began 10 years ago after Santa Greg survived an almost deadly ATV crash.

Michael Fleury used to be a patient at Marshfield Children’s Hospital, so he understands what it’s like for the other children to be there this time of year. He thought it was great to give back.

“It felt really great to say the most and when I was a patient here it felt really good,” Michael said.

Over $600 worth of toys are inside the Santa Workshop.

“I just wanted to be a part of Santa Greg’s life,” Michael added.

“I’m never going to forget little Michael saying, ‘I just wanted to be part of Santa Greg’s life.’ Oh — that’s going to be with me forever,” Cemke said.

Santa’s helpers unloaded gifts and then went into Santa’s Workshop. Cemke shared that the joy of Christmas is all about the kids.

“The goal with the charity is to bring smiles and happiness to the children at the hospital and children in need, and the reflection on Michael’s and Matthew’s faces today says it all,” Cemke said.

There were at least six or seven carts full of toys in addition to what’s inside Santa’s Workshop at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

