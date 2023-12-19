Red Kettle campaign ends Saturday, bell ringers still need to fill shifts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the season of giving and even if you’re not financially able to give to a charity this year, you can make a big difference by simply ringing bells for the Salvation Army

Major David Womack from the Salvation Army joined Sunrise 7 Tuesday to answer questions first-time volunteers may have.

He said there are 13 businesses in the Wausau area for bell-ringing sites. That includes locations in Schofield, Rothschild, Weston and of course Wausau.

“Most shifts are two hours. When they sign up on our online platform, registertoring.com they sign up for at least a two-hour shift. Some people take longer. But when they show up, the kettle stand is there the stand the kettle is on the stand. And there’s a little bag with aprons and bells there. So all they have to do is pick those things up and get to work, smile and greet the folks as they go by,” Womack explained.

He said having the kettle staffed is so very important to the campaign’s success.

" A big chunk, about 10% of our annual budget comes from the red kettles, the rest comes from direct mail throughout the year and other funding sources. But this is huge. The amount of money raised by that far exceeds even what’s given in digital and online giving these days. So it’s very important that we get those ringers out,” said Womack.

To sign up, visit registertoring.com and register. Users can then pick the time and location.

Kettles will remain out in the Wausau area until 6 p.m. on the 23.

“It’s not too late to register. People can register online up to 12 hours before the shift. So even if like the night before, they’re thinking ‘Boy, I really think we’d like to do that tomorrow’. They just hop onto that website register to ring.com and they can sign up,” Womack explained.

