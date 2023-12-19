News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Plainfield family puts on spectacular light display to support local animal shelter

Holiday light display raises money for good cause
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Though Plainfield may be a small community, the Thurley family is lighting it all up. It’s an annual tradition eight years strong.

“The driveway alarm that we have would go off constantly for our lights,” says Darlene Thurley, Plainfield.

From start to finish, the path toward their setup is no easy sleigh ride.

“It takes about three weeks to put it all up, and that’s working every day for probably eight hours a day,” says Thurley. “And we just tell the staff that’s putting them up to be creative.”

Behind the Thurley’s hard work is their support for the Waushara County Animal Shelter, allowing customers to give donations when they stop by.

“Animals are near and dear to my heart,” says Thurley. “I’m passionate about the county and getting a shelter, someplace for the dogs. Anything that needs help.”

Support that means the world for the shelter.

“I don’t have the words,” Board Member and volunteer for the Waushara County Animal Shelter Jane Pfaller said. “I mean, it does leave me speechless because this is just breathtaking and amazing. To think that they do this to share their love of Christmas lights and it’s a breath of joy.”

The Thurley’s light display is located across the street from Plainfield Metals (1212 WI-73, Plainfield, WI 54966). Though there’s no price to check it out, donations are accepted at the entrance and go toward the Waushara County Animal Shelter.

For other ways to support and learn more about the shelter, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Customers pack Just Right bakery in downtown Wausau just minutes into opening day.
New Ukrainian bakery in downtown Wausau sells out within hours on opening day
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
Off the Chain is total loss
State Fire Marshal, DCI investigating Eagle River restaurant fire
Man wanted in Portage County considered armed and dangerous.
Stevens Point PD searching for armed and dangerous man

Latest News

If you want to watch the show or buy some baked goods, it begins Monday evening at 5:30 in the...
Timberline Figure Skating Club holding Christmas themed show and bake sale Monday night
Customers pack Just Right bakery in downtown Wausau just minutes into opening day.
New Ukrainian bakery in downtown Wausau sells out within hours on opening day
Clean Slate is inviting you to come out, get some coffee, and drop off gifts for kids at...
Rothschild Coffeehouse collecting toys-monetary donations for Christmas in July Saturday
The estimated total cost is $10.5 million, and so far 17 local donors have pledged 75% of that...
Columbus Catholic Schools in Marshfield raising funds for new fieldhouse