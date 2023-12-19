Plainfield family puts on spectacular light display to support local animal shelter

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Though Plainfield may be a small community, the Thurley family is lighting it all up. It’s an annual tradition eight years strong.

“The driveway alarm that we have would go off constantly for our lights,” says Darlene Thurley, Plainfield.

From start to finish, the path toward their setup is no easy sleigh ride.

“It takes about three weeks to put it all up, and that’s working every day for probably eight hours a day,” says Thurley. “And we just tell the staff that’s putting them up to be creative.”

Behind the Thurley’s hard work is their support for the Waushara County Animal Shelter, allowing customers to give donations when they stop by.

“Animals are near and dear to my heart,” says Thurley. “I’m passionate about the county and getting a shelter, someplace for the dogs. Anything that needs help.”

Support that means the world for the shelter.

“I don’t have the words,” Board Member and volunteer for the Waushara County Animal Shelter Jane Pfaller said. “I mean, it does leave me speechless because this is just breathtaking and amazing. To think that they do this to share their love of Christmas lights and it’s a breath of joy.”

The Thurley’s light display is located across the street from Plainfield Metals (1212 WI-73, Plainfield, WI 54966). Though there’s no price to check it out, donations are accepted at the entrance and go toward the Waushara County Animal Shelter.

