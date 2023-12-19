News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

One dead following house fire in Weyauwega on Monday

Weyauwega house fire
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Weyauwega Fire Department says one person has died following a house fire on Monday.

The department was called to a house on Waukaunaka Street near White Lake filling with smoke at 2:28 p.m. with a man still inside. Fire crews broke a basement window, made entry, and found the victim in the basement where he was removed out of a basement window and transported to Waupaca Hospital. He later died from smoke inhalation.

Crews were on the scene until 8 p.m. when they were able to get the fire controlled. The fire started in the basement and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Weyauwega FD was assisted by fire departments from Waupaca, Manawa, New London, Fremont, Amherst, Ogdensburg, Scandinavia, Saxeville, Poy Sippi, and Wild Rose.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Man wanted in Portage County considered armed and dangerous.
Stevens Point PD searching for armed and dangerous man
Off the Chain is total loss
State Fire Marshal, DCI investigating Eagle River restaurant fire
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

Latest News

Florence Hardwoods sawmill
Florence Hardwoods fined nearly $1.4 million after teen’s death
Brady Mevis, 24
Bond set at $100k for Antigo man accused in meth distribution case
American Airlines adding daily flight from Appleton to Dallas in June
American Airlines adding daily flight from Appleton to Dallas in June
Red Kettle campaign ends Saturday, bell ringers still need to fill shifts
Tine & Cellar, Weston
Tine & Cellar to again serve free lunch on Christmas day