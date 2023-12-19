One dead following house fire in Weyauwega on Monday

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Weyauwega Fire Department says one person has died following a house fire on Monday.

The department was called to a house on Waukaunaka Street near White Lake filling with smoke at 2:28 p.m. with a man still inside. Fire crews broke a basement window, made entry, and found the victim in the basement where he was removed out of a basement window and transported to Waupaca Hospital. He later died from smoke inhalation.

Crews were on the scene until 8 p.m. when they were able to get the fire controlled. The fire started in the basement and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Weyauwega FD was assisted by fire departments from Waupaca, Manawa, New London, Fremont, Amherst, Ogdensburg, Scandinavia, Saxeville, Poy Sippi, and Wild Rose.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.