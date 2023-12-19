News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Newman girls volleyball win WIAA fall team tournament Sportsmanship Award

Newman congratulating Wonewoc-Center after the conclusion of the 2023 State Tournament...
Newman congratulating Wonewoc-Center after the conclusion of the 2023 State Tournament Championship in November.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Even after the conclusion of their 2023 season, Newman girls volleyball is still receiving accolades: Becoming one of four recipients to win a team sportsmanship award for the 2023 fall state tournaments.

The WIAA/Rural Insurance Sportsmanship Award is presented to one school program and community–or communities in the case of cooperative programs–in each of the State team tournaments that demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship. Award winners are determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators. Additional consideration is given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams are positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship are demonstrated.

According to the WIAA, Newman earned the school’s first Sportsmanship Award in any sport for their sportsmanship and enthusiasm during their 25-21, 25-10, 25-15 win over Prentice in the Division 4 semifinal and their 21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-8 loss to Wonewoc-Center.

Fellow recipients of the awards include Lodi in football, St. Mary Catholic in boys soccer, Kimberly in boys volleyball and Altoona in girls team tennis.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Man wanted in Portage County considered armed and dangerous.
Stevens Point PD searching for armed and dangerous man
Off the Chain is total loss
State Fire Marshal, DCI investigating Eagle River restaurant fire
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

Latest News

UW-Stevens Point's Josiah Butler celebrates in a game against Calvin University.
UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball puts up strong fight, falls to No. 2 Calvin 81-70
Wausau East Junior Guard Jaydan Garrett cheering on his teammates at a team practice.
Hello, My Name Is: Jaydan Garrett
Hello My Name Is: Jaydan Garrett
Hello My Name Is: Jaydan Garrett
UWSP mens highlights
UWSP mens highlights