Newman girls volleyball win WIAA fall team tournament Sportsmanship Award

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Even after the conclusion of their 2023 season, Newman girls volleyball is still receiving accolades: Becoming one of four recipients to win a team sportsmanship award for the 2023 fall state tournaments.

The WIAA/Rural Insurance Sportsmanship Award is presented to one school program and community–or communities in the case of cooperative programs–in each of the State team tournaments that demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship. Award winners are determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators. Additional consideration is given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams are positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship are demonstrated.

According to the WIAA, Newman earned the school’s first Sportsmanship Award in any sport for their sportsmanship and enthusiasm during their 25-21, 25-10, 25-15 win over Prentice in the Division 4 semifinal and their 21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-8 loss to Wonewoc-Center.

Fellow recipients of the awards include Lodi in football, St. Mary Catholic in boys soccer, Kimberly in boys volleyball and Altoona in girls team tennis.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.