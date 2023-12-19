New environmentally-based school in the works to open in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new environmentally-based school is coming to Wausau. The Wausau School Board Committee signed off on the proposal this week. Now it partners with the Monk Botanical Gardens.

The Red Granite Charter School was supposed to move into Hewitt-Texas Elementary School as part of the Wausa School District restructuring plan. When that plan was put on hold in November, the new school was without a building. Now they’re just one step away from being able to officially call the Monk Botanical Gardens home and bring outdoor environmental learning to Wausau.

Red Granite Charter School is a part of the Waldorf Schools, which implements learning through hands-on activities that help them develop academic arts and practical skills. This will be the first environmentally-based charter school to open in Wausau.

“It was really all about the kids and offering something to the Wausau community that hadn’t been offered before and wasn’t available,” said Meghan Hughes, co-founder of Red Granite Charter School.

Kids will get to engage through outdoor learning in every subject – even reading.

“It’s much more on engaging on all of the different senses and making it something that’s based in curiosity and inquisitiveness,” Hughes said.

Everyone learns in different ways, but being able to grasp the material outside is something leaders believe is very efficient.

“Your mind and your brain are more engaged and learning faster when you’re doing to with play,” Hughes said.

“Once the kids are outdoors and can feel and see and really experience things, then they are ready to learn,” Executive Director of the Monk Botanical Gardens Darcie Howard said.

Monk Botanical Gardens already has its Sprouts Preschool. Adding Red Granite Charter School on two acres made sense as both their missions align.

In the fall of 2024, Pre-K through second graders will move into converted classrooms made from empty shipping containers.

“There would be classrooms — they would be climatized,” Hughes explained. “So, obviously they would be heated in the winter. The goal is to keep children outside as much as possible. Obviously, that’s limited by weather, and we need to have a place for the children to be.”

Open enrollment for Red Granite Charter School begins on Jan. 8. Although it will initially be open strictly to early elementary students, Hughes said they do plan to eventually expand to include kids through eighth grade in the future.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.