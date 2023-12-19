Hello, My Name Is: Jaydan Garrett

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Since watching his father Dan play basketball growing up, Jaydan Garrett knew he had someone to look up to and a dream to follow.

“He would play in adult tournaments and stuff like that, and I would always be on the bench right beside him,” says Jaydan Garrett, Wausau East Junior Guard. “Just kind of seeing him play, kinda always gave me that type of motivation like I wanna be like him someday.”

Now, the father-son duo have become a coach-player duo. And Dad like’s what he sees.

“Unselfish, very good shooter, can pass the ball as well,” says Dan Garrett, Wausau East Head Coach. “But just a very good team guy.”

That unselfishness has put Jaydan near the top of the Valley in assists. But arguably his best asset is his voice.

“I think it’s very important to have passion and energy on the court,” says Jaydan. “I think it’s really important to have the guys see that so that they’re like ‘oh, he’s doing really good, he has that energy, I should have that too to match his energy.”

For Coach Dan, he’s created a special bond with team that goes beyond family.

“I love Coach Garrett, he’s funny during practice, he’s a nice guy, he’ll always give you tips and instructions to get you better, he never wants to see you fail,” says Charlie Cayley, Wausau East Junior Forward. “It’s tough love sometimes, but you kind of gotta get over it and fight through it.”

But for Jaydan, the full circle experience of playing with his Dad is second to none.

“My Dad has been one of the best people in my life, playing for him is definitely always a great thing,” says Jaydan. “It can be hard at times, overall I think it’s a really nice thing to have.”

