News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Gov. Evers visits Merrill to tout Raise Your Voice clubs

Gov. Evers in Merrill on Monday
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers stopped at Merrill High School Monday afternoon to meet with students from area Raise Your Voice clubs.

Merrill, Wausau West and East, Marathon, Antigo, as well as D.C. Everest Junior and Senior High clubs all had members in attendance.

The governor met with students for a roundtable for at least 30 minutes about the mental health challenges kids face and how the clubs are making an impact in their schools. The goal of Raise Your Voice clubs is to have conversations about mental health through education, leadership development, and advocacy.

In January, the Governor declared 2023 the “Year of Mental Health” in Wisconsin. The 2023 Budget he signed included $30 million for school-based mental health services.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Customers pack Just Right bakery in downtown Wausau just minutes into opening day.
New Ukrainian bakery in downtown Wausau sells out within hours on opening day
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
Off the Chain is total loss
State Fire Marshal, DCI investigating Eagle River restaurant fire
Man wanted in Portage County considered armed and dangerous.
Stevens Point PD searching for armed and dangerous man

Latest News

WeatherForecast
First Alert: A Mild Christmas Forecast
'Santa Greg' started the Christmas in July fundraiser 10 years ago
Santa delivers gifts for kids at Marshfield Children’s Hospital
Drive up meals are back.
Free Christmas drive-up meals are back at the Eagles Club in Wausau
7 Investigates
Details released in deaths of teens who went missing in woods of Lincoln, Oneida Counties