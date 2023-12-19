Gov. Evers visits Merrill to tout Raise Your Voice clubs

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers stopped at Merrill High School Monday afternoon to meet with students from area Raise Your Voice clubs.

Merrill, Wausau West and East, Marathon, Antigo, as well as D.C. Everest Junior and Senior High clubs all had members in attendance.

The governor met with students for a roundtable for at least 30 minutes about the mental health challenges kids face and how the clubs are making an impact in their schools. The goal of Raise Your Voice clubs is to have conversations about mental health through education, leadership development, and advocacy.

In January, the Governor declared 2023 the “Year of Mental Health” in Wisconsin. The 2023 Budget he signed included $30 million for school-based mental health services.

