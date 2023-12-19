Free Christmas drive-up meals are back at the Eagles Club in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a one-year hiatus, free Christmas drive-up meals are back at the Wausau Eagles Club on Christmas Day.

All the fixings like potatoes, ham, corn, gravy, dressing, a dinner roll, and cookies will be provided in the meals. You will be allowed four meals per car and all that’s required is to drive up to the Eagles Club and someone will bring out your take-home meal. They will also provide you with silverware and napkins.

However, you should expect to wait in line for a bit.

“We’ve had a line of traffic up from the lake, all the way up to Thomas Street in the past,” Eagles Club Chairman Lynn Loss said.

Loss said you can still stop by even without a car.

“We will make sure you get meals if you don’t have a car come in,” she explained. “We would probably let them eat in the bar, but the bar’s not open so we have to be limited to how many people we’re having in there.”

Loss expects a great turnout this year. A “Brown Christmas” is what the forecast calls for, which may be a good thing for them.

“Good weather I think always makes it better and what a perfect place to come down to after church, and come and pick up your lunch, and take it home and eat it with family,” said Loss,

If this turnout is so great that they run out of food, everyone will still get fed.

“Usually, that’s all the food I have here — but I could imagine I might be doing pizzas or something else if have to,” Loss said. “I will find a way to feed everybody that shows up.”

So before the cars start lining the streets, Loss is asking you, if you’re able to, to show up Christmas Day and do some good for an hour or two.

“I would appreciate anybody that wants to come down and help,” she shared. “I will find work for everybody. If nothing else, it means that everybody that is already here doesn’t have to work quite as hard.’

The event is privately funded by volunteers and supporters of the Eagles Club. Food costs for this year went up $500 compared to last year — totaling $2,500. Meals will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

