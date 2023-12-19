Florence Hardwoods fined nearly $1.4 million after teen’s death

FLORENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Department of Labor slapped a fine of nearly $1.4 million on Florence Hardwoods for violating federal regulations after an investigation into a 16-year-old boy’s death.

OSHA investigators say management at the sawmill violated federal regulations barring young workers from operating dangerous machinery, allowing several minors to perform maintenance on equipment “without training or following required safety procedures.”

The investigation followed the death of Michael Schuls. The 16-year-old tried to clear a jam in a wood stacking machine when the conveyor belt he was standing on moved and he was pinned by the machinery. He died two days later. Sheriff’s deputies say he was working alone in the building while a supervisor operated a forklift outside.

OSHA proposed $1.4 million in fines for 29 serious, 4 other-than-serious, 8 willful and 6 repeat violations.

It also wants to put the company on its Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

According to the Department of Labor, Florence Hardwood employed 9 children between the ages of 14 and 17 to illegally operate machinery. This included chop saws, rip saws, and automated machines for processing lumber. Federal law considers these hazardous occupations for workers under the age of 18.

Investigators also learned about injuries to three children, ages 15 and 16, at the sawmill in November 2021, July 2022, and March this year. One of the children was injured on two separate occasions.

And investigators found fall, machine guarding, and electrical hazard violations at the mill similar to violations Florence Hardwoods was cited for in 2020.

“Federal child labor and safety regulations exist to prevent employers from putting children at risk. They also exist to hold employers like Florence Hardwoods accountable for endangering these young workers,” Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su wrote in announcing the fines.

OSHA says in the past 4 years at least five employees of Florence Hardwoods and its sister companies suffered serious injuries due to lockout failures, including a death at Minerick Logging in Dickinson County, Mich., where a worker was fatally injured while servicing a trailer in 2019.

The company also had 7 child employees, ages 14 and 15, working outside the hours permitted by law.

OSHA Assistant Secretary Douglas Parker said in a statement, “It is incomprehensible how the owners of this company could have such disregard for the safety of these children... Their reckless and illegal behavior tragically cost a boy his life, and actions such as theirs will never be tolerated.”

Florence Hardwoods has 15 days from receipt on Dec. 18 to contest the citations or correct them.

Florence Hardwoods previously agreed to pay a fine of $190,696 for child labor violations and agreed to stop hiring workers under the age of 16, and OSHA says the company verified it no longer has any employees under 18.

