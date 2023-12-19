News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Rain and near-record high temperatures possible on Christmas

A rainy and wet Christmas rather than a white Christmas.
By Mark Holley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It has been mild the last few weeks in North Central Wisconsin. Less than two weeks until January, and Wausau would have the warmest December on record. The average temperature so far this month is 32.1°. December feels more like March outside.

December Temps
December Temps(wsaw)

The next weather maker arrives this upcoming weekend. This weekend is a busy travel weekend, with Christmas on Monday. If you remember, last Christmas, Wausau had 12″ of snow on the ground Christmas morning. The high temperature on Christmas was only 3 degrees in Wausau.

Snow Depth Christmas Morning
Snow Depth Christmas Morning(wsaw)

This Christmas will feel more like a weekend in the middle of March. A slow-moving storm system will bring mostly rain and not snow. Not only is rain in the forecast but the record high for Wausau on Christmas is 47° set back in 1994.

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(wsaw)
Hour-By-Forecast
Hour-By-Forecast(wsaw)
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(wsaw)

