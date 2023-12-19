First Alert Weather: Rain and near-record high temperatures possible on Christmas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It has been mild the last few weeks in North Central Wisconsin. Less than two weeks until January, and Wausau would have the warmest December on record. The average temperature so far this month is 32.1°. December feels more like March outside.

The next weather maker arrives this upcoming weekend. This weekend is a busy travel weekend, with Christmas on Monday. If you remember, last Christmas, Wausau had 12″ of snow on the ground Christmas morning. The high temperature on Christmas was only 3 degrees in Wausau.

This Christmas will feel more like a weekend in the middle of March. A slow-moving storm system will bring mostly rain and not snow. Not only is rain in the forecast but the record high for Wausau on Christmas is 47° set back in 1994.

