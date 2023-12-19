First Alert Weather: Gradually warming into Christmas, good travel weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Milder air will soon make a return to North Central Wisconsin this week and heading into Christmas Weekend. Our next weather maker won’t feature any snow, but rain chances Friday and Christmas Day.

Warming to the 40s again later in the week, rain chances over Christmas Weekend but great travel weather (WSAW)

Colder and chillier to start Tuesday off as morning lows drop near 10 degrees, but wind chills near zero. Unlike the strong northwest winds we had on Monday, plan for a slightly breezy southwest wind Tuesday up to 15 mph. Afternoon highs slightly above average in the low to mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Sun and clouds Tuesday with highs slightly above average in the low to mid 30s (WSAW)

Much of the same for Wednesday. Highs slightly higher, around the mid to upper 30s. Plan for mostly sunny skies. Cloudy skies make a return by Thursday. Highs however will remain around the upper 30s. If you are traveling for the holidays between Tuesday and Thursday, no weather impacts expected state-wide.

Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs warmer in the mid to upper 30s (WSAW)

Cloudy with a chance for rain on Friday. Rain expected to fall in portions of the Badger State Friday morning into the afternoon. Temperatures should warm to the low 40s by the afternoon in North Central Wisconsin. Rain shouldn’t cause any travel delays if you have plans to head out on the roads Friday.

Chances for rain in portions of Wisconsin Friday (WSAW)

Warm and above normal temperatures for Christmas Weekend. Chance for rain Friday, Sunday and Monday. Otherwise cloudy with highs mid 40s (WSAW)

Cloudy skies continue Saturday. Plan for dry weather conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Christmas Eve Sunday will remain cloudy with highs around the mid to upper 40s.

No chance for the area to see a white Christmas this year (WSAW)

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas, you won’t find that here in North Central Wisconsin. A frontal system expected to approach the Badger State later in the day Sunday, which will bring rain showers overnight into Christmas Day Monday. Temperatures will be too warm for rain to switchover to snow. In fact, lows Christmas morning in the low 40s. Highs mid to upper 40s.

Rain showers may arrive late Christmas Eve on Sunday (WSAW)

Rain expected on Christmas Day Monday (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.