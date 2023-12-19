First Alert Weather: Gradually warming into Christmas, good travel weather
Several days of above normal temperatures ahead through Christmas. Few chances for light rain later in the week.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Milder air will soon make a return to North Central Wisconsin this week and heading into Christmas Weekend. Our next weather maker won’t feature any snow, but rain chances Friday and Christmas Day.
Colder and chillier to start Tuesday off as morning lows drop near 10 degrees, but wind chills near zero. Unlike the strong northwest winds we had on Monday, plan for a slightly breezy southwest wind Tuesday up to 15 mph. Afternoon highs slightly above average in the low to mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.
Much of the same for Wednesday. Highs slightly higher, around the mid to upper 30s. Plan for mostly sunny skies. Cloudy skies make a return by Thursday. Highs however will remain around the upper 30s. If you are traveling for the holidays between Tuesday and Thursday, no weather impacts expected state-wide.
Cloudy with a chance for rain on Friday. Rain expected to fall in portions of the Badger State Friday morning into the afternoon. Temperatures should warm to the low 40s by the afternoon in North Central Wisconsin. Rain shouldn’t cause any travel delays if you have plans to head out on the roads Friday.
Cloudy skies continue Saturday. Plan for dry weather conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Christmas Eve Sunday will remain cloudy with highs around the mid to upper 40s.
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas, you won’t find that here in North Central Wisconsin. A frontal system expected to approach the Badger State later in the day Sunday, which will bring rain showers overnight into Christmas Day Monday. Temperatures will be too warm for rain to switchover to snow. In fact, lows Christmas morning in the low 40s. Highs mid to upper 40s.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.