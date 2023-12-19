News and First Alert Weather App
Bond set at $100k for Antigo man accused in meth distribution case

Brady Mevis, 24
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old Antigo man is facing serious charges following an investigation into meth trafficking in Antigo.

State prosecutors say they’ll charge Brady Mevis with two counts of conspiracy to commit delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver THC.

An initial appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8 in Langlade County.

“Drug dealing puts communities in danger,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is proud to collaborate with other agencies to fight the distribution of narcotics.”

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement responded to Mr. Mevis’ residence on Aug. 8 for a 911 call. Upon arrival, they found Mevis on the floor with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Throughout their investigation of the shooting, law enforcement discovered numerous drug paraphernalia as well as multiple containers of THC and methamphetamine in Mevis’ residence. Investigators also found multiple conversations, videos and photos on cell phones indicating Mevis was involved in drug trafficking.

Investigations continued into Mevis’ drug trafficking after the initial investigation of the shooting. According to the criminal complaint, investigations uncovered large amounts of drugs being shipped to Antigo and distributed by Mevis and others. Mevis allegedly continued to receive methamphetamine in the mail even after his release from the hospital following the shooting.

This case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Langlade County Probation and Parole, and the Antigo Police Department. Langlade County District Attorney Kelly Hays is handling the prosecution.

He remains in the Langlade County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

