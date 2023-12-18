News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Fire Department swears in its new chief

By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau celebrated on Monday as they officially swore in the new fire chief Jeremy Kopp following the retirement of former chief Bob Barteck.

Members from both the police and fire departments joined to honor Chief Kopp. Starting at the Wausau Fire Department 19 years ago, he has taken challenges and opportunities that the station gave him, but he didn’t always see himself as chief.

“When I started here, if you would’ve told me I might be chief of the Wausau Fire Department one day, I would’ve told you not a chance, never gonna happen,” Kopp said. “And as my career moved on and as I sought out more challenges and more schooling and took on different responsibilities, I started to realize I wanted to move up further.”

He plans to get the city into an ISO-one rating, or Insurance Services Office. Moving forward, Kopp has no plans to slow down the department’s momentum.

