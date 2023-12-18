News and First Alert Weather App
Timberline Figure Skating Club holding Christmas themed show and bake sale Monday night

If you want to watch the show or buy some baked goods, it begins Monday evening at 5:30 in the...
If you want to watch the show or buy some baked goods, it begins Monday evening at 5:30 in the Ice Arena Complex, that is where the Wausau Cyclones play hockey. If you want to give skating a try, you can stick around after the show to skate during the open skate until 7:20pm.(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a fun musical way to get in the holiday spirit tonight, a nonprofit figure skating club in Wausau may be able to help you out, and you can even try your feet on the ice.

It’s the second year Timberline has done a Christmas event, but this year it’s a little bit different. They are doing a show and bake sale. Timberline is a nonprofit figure skating club in Wausau. They offer skating for ages three and up. You are invited to the ice arena tonight. Figures skaters will be skating on the ice to music from “The Polar Express”. There will be a range of duets, which is up to four figure skaters. There will also be synchronized figure skating performances. Guests can even stick around after the show for an open skate.

“We wanted to host this event as a community event, to get our club’s name out there, and encourage people to come and skate,” said Shelly Hinzman, President of Timberline Figure Skating Club.

Shelly says all the activities tonight, to the show and open ice skating, are free, and it’s all thanks to donations. The purpose of the bake sale is to bring money back into the club from the event. They want to encourage people who may be interested in the sport to come out, watch the show, enjoy some of those baked goods, and participate in open skate. Shelly says there will be many different scrumptious choices at the sale.

“We’re going to have everything from cookies, we’re going to have special Timberline cookies, we usually do like a Chex Mix, we’re going to have some trains made from candy. We’re definitely serving hot chocolate,” Hinzman said.

If you want to watch the show or buy some baked goods, it begins Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. in the Ice Arena Complex, that is where the Wausau Cyclones play hockey. If you want to give skating a try, you can stick around after the show to skate during the open skate until 7:20 p.m.

Marathon Park is located at 1201 Stewart Ave in Wausau.

