Stevens Point PD searching for armed and dangerous man

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking people to help locate a man considered armed and dangerous in Portage County.

Douglas Bredlau, 42, has an active warrant out for his arrest with the Portage County District Attorney’s Office for felony charges including stalking with the use of a dangerous weapon, intimidating a victim, and two counts of threatening to injure or accuse of a crime. Other charges include pointing a firearm at someone and disorderly conduct.

Douglas is described as a White male, six feet tall and around 200 pounds with black hair and green eyes. His charges are in connection to recent incidents and no threats have been made to the general public.

If you have information on Douglas’s whereabouts, call the Portage County Communications Center at 715-346-1501 and speak with the on-call Shift Supervisor with the Stevens Point Police Department. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a Crimestoppers tip using the P3 app or by calling 888-346-6600.

Crime Stoppers programs offer cash rewards of up to $1,000 to people who provide information that leads to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

