Stepmom of teen who was 40 lbs. underweight will learn if abuse case will head to trial

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The stepmother of a teenage girl who was at least 40 pounds underweight is expected to learn Monday morning if there is enough evidence for her case to head to trial.

The woman and her husband, who is the girl’s father are both charged in the case.

NewsChannel 7 will not the couple to protect the identity of the teenager. They’re charged with child abuse and chronic neglect charges. The girl told investigators she was only allowed to eat two meals a day and her water intake was restricted.

An investigation began when the girl collapsed and her father called 911. Doctors said she was severely malnourished and dehydrated. The couple remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.