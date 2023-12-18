News and First Alert Weather App
Quaker Oats recalls granola, cereal over salmonella concerns

Quaker Oats recalls some granola bars and cereals nationwide over salmonella risk
Quaker Oats recalls some granola bars and cereals nationwide over salmonella risk(CBS News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Quaker Oats is recalling granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella. The recall affects 25 types of Quaker Chewy Bars, 10 types of Granola Bars, and eight types of granola oats cereals. Some are also sold in snack mixes.

The affected products have been sold in all 50 U.S. states, as well as U.S. territories, Quaker said. The company is asking customers with recalled products to throw them away and contact its customer support line or visit the recall website for more information and reimbursement.

Quaker, which is owned by PepsiCo, said in a news release that it has not received any reports of salmonella infections related to the recalled granola products.

Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain, according to the Food and Drug Administration. In rare cases, the bacterial disease can be fatal.

According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 1.35 million cases of salmonella infection occur in the U.S. each year, causing approximately 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

