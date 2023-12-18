Planned Parenthood to resume services at Sheboygan clinic before new year

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has announced it will resume abortion care services at the Sheboygan Health Center on Thursday, Dec. 28.

“With patients and community as our priority, we are excited to resume abortion services at our Sheboygan health center,” said Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. “Being able to provide this essential care at another health center is important to the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and people across the gender spectrum who need care.”

Schedules will be open for patients to book appointments beginning today, Monday, Dec. 18 at the Sheboygan Health Center. The Milwaukee Water Street and Madison East Health Centers also have appointments available.

“Abortion is healthcare, and we are eager to resume providing this essential care at our Sheboygan Health Center,” said Dr. Allie Linton, Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. “Patients who walk through our doors can again know they will receive the comprehensive, high quality, nonjudgmental, and confidential reproductive care they deserve.”

On Dec. 5, the Dane County Circuit Court issued a declaratory judgment that Wis. 940.04 does not apply to abortions. After that ruling, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin committed to prioritizing resuming medication abortion care at its Sheboygan Health Center.

“While we are grateful to be resuming medication abortion care at the Sheboygan Health Center, there is more to be done,” said Atkinson. “We will continue essential work to help protect and expand reproductive freedom in Wisconsin so that everyone who needs comprehensive reproductive health care in our state can get the nonjudgmental and compassionate care they deserve.”

To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit ppwi.org or call 844-493-1052.

