Packers’ playoff chances take a hit on rough defensive day against Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to ESPN, the Packers’ loss to Tampa Bay Sunday drops them to a 27% chance of now making the playoffs. Before the game, their chances sat at 49%.

The impactful game was riddled with mistakes. Giving up 452 yards of total offense to a typically middle-of-the-road Buccaneers offense is a starting point. The offense had its moments, but the loss was still a stark contrast to the performances against Detroit and Kansas City.

“We’ve had highs and we’ve had lows,” said quarterback Jordan Love. “It’s just finding a way to win these games. That’s what it comes down to. We found a way a couple of weeks and we haven’t found a way. It’s all about how we bounce back now at this point.”

The defensive struggles continue to be a concern. After the game, Matt LaFleur said it was “Not the time” to consider making a change at defensive coordinator. Joe Barry’s defense has now put up back-to-back duds. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield went 22/28 for 381 yards and four touchdowns. He’s the only road quarterback to ever register a perfect quarterback rating at Lambeau Field. The players expressed their frustration with the play after the game.

“I mean, I’m pissed as y’all can see,” said rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine. “As a competitor, you know I don’t like it, but it’s the nature of the job.”

There’s still time to fix the mistakes, but that time is slowly running out. At 6-8, the Packers essentially need to be perfect in their final three games to make the playoffs.

“We got to make sure we come together and communicate better and we play better and we stop making big mistakes that’s costing us,” said linebacker Preston Smith. “The mistakes, we got to fix as soon as possible to make sure we don’t have these losing streaks and there’s still teams left we feel like we can beat.”

The thought process in the locker room is to have a short memory, bury this game and prepare for a stretch run to finish the season strong.

“It’s definitely disappointing, winning three straight and losing two,” said wide receiver Jayden Reed. “It’s definitely frustrating but 24 hour rule. Learn from it, be self-critical, and move onto next week.”

“The one thing about the team is no one is quitting,” said Love. “Guys are finding ways to clean their battle, find ways to get better. No one is pointing fingers. Those are things you like to see. it’s all about how we finish the season at this point. With the three games we got. Jut got to make the most of these opportunities.”

