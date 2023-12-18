News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Jackknifed semi caused lane blockage on I-39 in Columbia County

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) -A jackknifed semi near Portage has all lanes blocked of I-39 southbound Monday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. The highway remained blocked off for approximately three hours, before re-opening around 7:30 a.m.

DeForest State Patrol is not able to share any information at this time.

To check road conditions before you head out the door, see 511 here.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers pack Just Right bakery in downtown Wausau just minutes into opening day.
New Ukrainian bakery in downtown Wausau sells out within hours on opening day
Three people killed in crash in Waupaca County
Three people killed in Waupaca County crash
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive
Cold wind chill values on Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: Another round of chilly air & some flakes to start the week