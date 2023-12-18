Jackknifed semi caused lane blockage on I-39 in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) -A jackknifed semi near Portage has all lanes blocked of I-39 southbound Monday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. The highway remained blocked off for approximately three hours, before re-opening around 7:30 a.m.

DeForest State Patrol is not able to share any information at this time.

To check road conditions before you head out the door, see 511 here.

